Muszynski scores 20 to lift Belmont past E. Illinois 81-57

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Nick Muszynski had 20 points as Belmont won its ninth straight game, routing Eastern Illinois 81-57 on Thursday night.

Muszynski shot 10 for 12 from the floor. He added four blocks.

Ben Sheppard had 16 points for Belmont (23-5, 13-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Grayson Murphy added 11 assists and six rebounds. JaCobi Wood had seven rebounds.

Kashawn Charles had 15 points for the Panthers (5-22, 3-11). Sammy Friday IV added 13 points.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Belmont defeated Eastern Illinois 90-56 on Jan. 24.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick