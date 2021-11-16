Mushila scores 16 to lift Texas A&M-CC over IUPUI 65-59

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Isaac Mushila had 16 points off the bench to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 65-59 win over IUPUI on Tuesday night.

De’Lazarus Keys had 11 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (2-1).

B.J. Maxwell had 14 points for the Jaguars (0-4). Nathan McClure added 10 points and seven rebounds, and Kj Pruitt had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick