NEW YORK (AP)Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 36 points and the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 23-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 112-99 on Wednesday night.

Trae Young added 17 points despite missing time in the second half because of a left eye contusion, before returning wearing protective glasses with 7:04 left in the game.

”I’m feeling all right. I can’t see out of one eye too well,” Young said. ”When I came back I didn’t really want to shoot at all, I just wanted to be a presence out there for my teammates.”

Murray, an All-Star last season with San Antonio, added nine assists and six steals.

”I’m a confident player, and I say that in a very humble way,” Murray said. ”But, I work very hard on my game. (Young) going out made me turn it up a notch and get the guys together even more.”

De’Andre Hunter finished with 21 points and John Collins added 12 points and 13 rebounds for Atlanta.

Jalen Brunson scored 20 points for the Knicks. RJ Barrett had 19 and Julius Randle finished with 14.

”I think we got off to a great start, obviously,” Randle said. ”Being up 23 at home, you obviously expect to win the game. So it’s tough, it’s disappointing, but we got to keep moving on to the next one.”

The Knicks took their largest lead at 51-28 on Barrett’s 3-pointer with 6:59 left in the second quarter. The Hawks used a 29-12 surge to pull within 63-57. Young, who started the game shooting 2 of 12, hit his next four shots and scored 10 points during that Atlanta run.

”I was missing layups and some floaters that really should have gone in,” Young said. ”I don’t care about my stats. I’m trying to win the game. I don’t get caught up in how many shots I missed. I just try to make the right play every time.”

New York led 65-57 at halftime.

Young’s layup put Atlanta ahead, but he was taken to the locker room after being hit in the face by Randle with 8:40 left in the third quarter. His replacement, Aaron Holiday, immediately hit a 3-pointer and capped the Hawks’ 12-0 run to start the second half.

Barrett’s bucket finally ended the streak.

The Knicks tied the game at 71, but the Hawks scored the next 12 points and led the rest of the way.

Atlanta outscored New York 32-10 in the third – the Knicks had as many turnovers as points – and led 89-75. The lead grew to 107-88 on Murray’s long jumper with 4:54 remaining.

”I though DJ was unbelievable,” Nate McMillan said. ”He knew that he had to step it up with Trae going out. He found a rhythm and we basically rode him in the third and fourth quarters.”

Hawks: The Hawks had lost seven straight to the Knicks in the regular season, but have now won two in a row. They also beat the Knicks in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. . Atlanta has scored at least 100 points in 29 straight games, the fifth-longest streak in franchise history.

Knicks: Coach Tom Thibodeau, in his third season with New York and voted NBA Coach of the Year following the 2020-21 season, is only one game over .500 (78-77) at the helm. .. The Knicks were held under the century mark for the first time this season.

