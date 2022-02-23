Mosley scores 33 to lead Missouri St. over Bradley 83-67

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)Isiaih Mosley had 33 points and 11 rebounds as Missouri State beat Bradley 83-67 on Wednesday night.

Donovan Clay had 17 points and seven rebounds for Missouri State (21-9, 12-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Gaige Prim added 14 points. Lu’Cye Patterson had five steals.

Connor Hickman had 15 points for the Braves (16-13, 10-7). Malevy Leons added 15 points. Ville Tahvanainen had seven rebounds.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Braves on the season. Missouri State defeated Bradley 71-69 on Jan. 5.

