Moore leads No. 9 Duke past Army in home opener

DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Wendell Moore Jr. had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help ninth-ranked Duke beat Army 82-56 in Friday night’s home opener, backed by the return of the Blue Devils’ famously rowdy fans for the first time in a regular-season game in more than 20 months.

Freshman Paolo Banchero added 18 points for the Blue Devils (2-0), who were coming off Tuesday’s season-opening win against No. 10 Kentucky in New York.

Duke jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never trailed, but had issues stretching out a big lead on the pesky Black Knights (1-1) before stretching it out late. Jalen Rucker scored 19 points to lead Army.

NO. 10 KENTUCKY 100, ROBERT MORRIS 60

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Kellan Grady had 19 points, including four 3-pointers, Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 rebounds and 14 points and Kentucky blew out Robert Morris in its home opener.

Daimion Collins went 7 of 8 for 14 points and had a couple of highlight-reel dunks late in the game for the Wildcats (1-1). Keion Brooks Jr. and Davion Mintz added 13 points each and TyTy Washington had 10.

Michael Green III had 12 points and Kahliel Spear 10 for Robert Morris (0-2).

NO. 25 VIRGINIA 73, RADFORD 52

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Armaan Franklin scored 21 points, Jayden Gardner had 18 and Virginia rediscovered its offense after a season-opening embarrassment.

The Cavaliers (1-1) used a 24-5 first-half burst to take a 32-15 lead. Virginia was beaten at home by Navy on Tuesday night.

Bryan Hart led Radford (1-1) with 12 points.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25