Monday Sports in Brief

FOOTBALL

LAS VEGAS (AP)Jon Gruden has resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.

Gruden released a statement Monday night, saying: ”I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

He stepped down after The New York Times reported that Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the NFL.

Special teams and assistant head coach Rich Bisaccia will take over on an interim basis.

It was a rapid downfall for Gruden, who is in the fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million contract he signed with the Raiders in 2018. It started on Friday when the Wall Street Journal reported that Gruden used a racist term to describe NFL union chief DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 email to former Washington executive Bruce Allen.

BASEBALL

BOSTON (AP) – Kike Hernandez delivered Boston’s second straight walk-off win, scoring pinch-runner Danny Santana with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to send the Red Sox to the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

After winning Game 3 of their AL Division Series on Sunday with Christian Vazquez’s two-run homer in the 13th, Boston took Game 4 for its first set of consecutive walk-off postseason wins since 2004 ALCS Games 4 and 5, both courtesy of David Ortiz against the Yankees.

Rafael Devers had a three-run home run off rookie Shane McClanahan to ignite a five-run third inning that put Boston in front 5-0. Tampa Bay battled back and tied it in the eighth.

The wild-card Red Sox will await the winner of the other ALDS matchup between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox. Houston leads 2-1 going into Game 4 in Chicago on Tuesday, a makeup of Monday’s rainout.

HOCKEY

Ten female officials will work games in the American Hockey League this season, the highest level that women have reached in that position in professional hockey.

Katie Guay on Saturday will become the first woman to referee an AHL game. Guay, fellow referees Kelly Cooke, Jacqueline Zee Howard, Laura White, Samantha Hiller, Elizabeth Mantha and Amanda Tasson and linespeople Kendall Hanley, Kirsten Welsh and Alexandra Clarke are among 17 new AHL officials this season.

”It’s been on our radar for a while now,” AHL president and CEO Scott Howson told The Associated Press by phone Monday. ”They’ve got good experience. Whether it’s Olympics, college hockey – both men’s and women’s – they’ve done some NHL prospect tournaments. It’s just time now for them to graduate into a higher level of pro hockey.”

Many of the women participated in officiating combines run by the NHL and AHL in recent years. Guay, Cooke, Welsh and Hanley were also selected to work NHL prospect tournaments in 2019.

All 10 female officials went through a mentorship program last year run by the NHL and NHL Officiating Association, which supplemented the on- and off-ice training many got from combines.

MARATHON

BOSTON (AP) – A pack of about a dozen elite women traversed more than half of the Boston Marathon course together Monday, passing crowds that were smaller than normal but no less enthusiastic.

They were greeted by a singer performing ”Teddy Bear” by Elvis Presley, Santa Claus shouting ”Ho! Ho! Ho!” and a line of children jumping on small trampolines. Spectators blew horns and rang bells. There were fewer Wellesley College students at the school’s iconic ”scream tunnel” near the halfway mark, but those that were there were still quite loud.

Thirty months after athletes last raced from Hopkinton to Copley Square, Kenya’s Diana Kipyogei won the women’s race Monday in a time of 2 hours, 24 minutes, 45 seconds.

Making her major marathon debut, the 27-year-old Kipyogei stayed in the pack until she broke away at the sharp turn heading into the Newton Hills, a strategic spot where race outcomes have been sealed in the past.

Ethiopia’s Netsanet Gudeta caught up near Boston College, but Kipyogei took a commanding lead by Mile 23 and finished 23 seconds ahead of 2017 Boston Marathon winner Edna Kiplagat.