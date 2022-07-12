BASEBALL

ST. LOUIS (AP)The Philadelphia Phillies will be without J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson during a two-game series in Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on unvaccinated travelers.

Nola started on the mound for Philadelphia’s game Monday night at St. Louis and was not scheduled to pitch against the Blue Jays during the series that begins Tuesday. Bohm, an infielder, came out of Monday’s game with a dislocated left ring finger.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters before the game that the four players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit two days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement.

”I’m not going to let Canada tell me what I do and don’t put in my body for a little bit of money,” said Realmuto, a three-time All-Star. ”It’s just not worth it.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Concession workers at Dodger Stadium have voted to authorize a strike days ahead of MLB’s All-Star Game festivities in Los Angeles.

Workers employed by concessionaire Compass Group and its subsidiary Levy Restaurants voted 99% to authorize a strike, which could begin at any time, according to Unite Here Local 11. The union is seeking what it calls ”a fair new contract.”

Levy employs nearly 1,500 food servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dishwashers at the stadium, which will host the All-Star Game for the first time since 1980. Events begin Saturday and culminate in the game on July 19.

”They are the backbone of our tourism and sports industry, yet many struggle to stay housed and to make ends meet,” said Susan Minato, co-president of the union. ”No worker should have to continue to live like this.”

The union represents over 32,000 hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona.

Two days of pay amounts to $262,363 for Realmuto, $184,835 for Nola, $76,923 for Gibson and $7,857 for Bohm.

NFL

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died of heat stroke, police said.

In a statement, police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said the Collin County medical examiner had ruled Barber’s death an accident. A police spokesman provided no further elaboration on the circumstances of the 38-year-old’s death, and the medical examiner’s office did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press.

Police making a welfare check on June 1 found Barber dead at a Frisco apartment that he was believed to have been leasing.

The former Minnesota Golden Gopher was a fourth-round draft pick by Dallas in 2005 and spent six seasons with the Cowboys. He had 24 combined touchdowns in 2006 and ’07 despite starting just one game those two seasons. Barber rushed for 654 yards and a career-high 14 TDs in 2006.

Barber had a career-high 975 yards rushing and 10 TDs in 2007, when he made his only Pro Bowl. His role and production declined from there, and he had career lows in carries, yards and touchdowns in his final year in Dallas in 2010. Barber played a final season with Chicago in 2011.

DENVER (AP) – Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has been added to the new Broncos ownership group.

Rob Walton announced the inclusion of Rice in a statement issued on behalf of the Walton-Penner family ownership group. The group agreed to buy the franchise from the Pat Bowlen Trust last month for a reported $4.65 billion. It’s pending approval by the NFL.

Rice has strong ties to the Denver community. She received her undergraduate degree and Ph.D. from the University of Denver.

The former provost at Stanford University, Rice served as Secretary of State under President George W. Bush from 2005-09. She’s also been on the College Football Playoff selection committee and chaired a commission on college basketball.

The new ownership group is led by Walton and includes his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Gary Moeller, who succeeded Bo Schembechler as Michigan’s coach and later led the Detroit Lions, died Monday. He was 81.

The University of Michigan announced his death, and no cause was provided.

Moeller was promoted from offensive coordinator to lead the Wolverines’ program in 1990 and was 44-13-3 over five seasons.

The two-time Big Ten coach of the year won a conference championship in each of his first three years and had four bowl victories, including the 1993 Rose Bowl over Washington. He resigned in May 1995, less than a week after he was arrested on charges stemming from a drunken outburst at a restaurant in suburban Detroit.

NHL

DENVER (AP) – The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche have promoted Joe Sakic to the role of president of hockey operations.

Sakic was the architect behind a team that captured its first title since 2001. The Hall of Fame forward-turned-front office executive was recently honored as the general manager of the year.

The team also announced Monday that assistant GM Chris MacFarland will now serve as the GM.

Colorado capped its most successful regular season by dethroning the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the final. The Avalanche closed out the series in six games and finished the postseason with a 16-4 mark.

It was another title for Sakic, who was the captain of the Avalanche when they hoisted the Stanley Cup in 1996 and 2001. He became the first in NHL history to win as a captain and GM with the same organization.

SOCCER

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) – Kristie Mewis scored in the 89th minute to break a stalemate and the United States beat Mexico 1-0 at the CONCACAF W Championship.

The U.S. won Group A in the eight-team tournament and will face Costa Rica in the semifinals. The Americans had already qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup as one of the top two teams in their group.

Mexico’s Lizbeth Ovalle was sent off with a red card for a foul on Rose Lavelle in the 73rd minute. The United States appeared offside on Mewis’ goal, but it was not reviewed.

While Mexico was stout on defense against the top-ranked United States, the hosts were eliminated from qualifying for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Jamaica beat Haiti 4-0 to qualify for its second straight World Cup and advance to a semifinal match against Canada. Bunny Shaw had a pair of goals, and Trudi Carter and Drew Spence also scored for the Reggae Girlz.

OLYMPICS

LONDON (AP) – Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has disclosed he was brought into Britain illegally from Djibouti under the name of another child.

”The truth is I’m not who you think I am,” the 39-year-old Farah told the BBC in a documentary called ”The Real Mo Farah.”

Farah, who became the first British track and field athlete to win four Olympic golds, said his children have motivated him to be truthful about his past.

”The real story is I was born in Somaliland, north of Somalia, as Hussein Abdi Kahin,” he told the BBC. ”Despite what I’ve said in the past, my parents never lived in the U.K.

”When I was four my dad was killed in the civil war, you know as a family we were torn apart. I was separated from my mother, and I was brought into the U.K. illegally under the name of another child called Mohamed Farah.”

—

