NFL

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Virginia’s attorney general has launched an inquiry into the Washington Commanders following allegations of financial improprieties raised by a congressional committee.

Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican, disclosed his office’s investigation in a letter to a team lawyer, saying he viewed it as his ”responsibility to carefully examine the material facts regarding this matter.”

The announcement from Miyares comes about two weeks after the House Committee on Oversight and Reform wrote to the Federal Trade Commission saying it found evidence of deceptive business practices over the span of more than a decade, including withholding ticket revenue from visiting teams and refundable deposits from fans.

The Commanders denied the allegations in a letter to the FTC.

NBA

NEW YORK (AP) – Jayson Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown had 22 and the Boston Celtics completed a four-game sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, becoming the first team to reach the second round of the playoffs with a 116-112 victory Monday night.

Marcus Smart added 20 points and 11 assists for the No. 2-seeded Celtics, who made easy work of what was thought could be a tough series. Boston will wait for the winner of the series between Milwaukee and Chicago. The defending champion Bucks hold a 3-1 lead in that series.

Kevin Durant had 39 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, but he couldn’t get the Nets the win they needed to extend what instead goes down as a massive failure of a season.

NEW YORK (AP) – Ja Morant was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player on Monday.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard was rookie of the year in 2020 and now adds his second major award in three seasons.

Morant is the first Grizzlies player to receive the award. He scored a career-best 27.4 points per game and also set career highs in rebounds, steals and field-goal percentage.

Morant was an All-Star this season for the first time. San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray was second in voting from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league.

NHL

LAS VEGAS (AP) – After initially denying reports about Robin Lehner undergoing season-ending surgery and the goaltender dressing as the Vegas Golden Knights backup, the team said he will have a shoulder operation after all.

The Golden Knights announced Monday that Lehner would undergo surgery to repair a left shoulder injury he suffered Feb. 9. He initially rehabbed and was able to return to play March 1, but Lehner was not 100% healthy down the stretch while the team’s playoff hopes faded and the decision was made for him to have it taken care of.

GOLF

Phil Mickelson has signed up for the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open, and his manager asked the PGA Tour for permission to play in a Saudi-funded golf tournament outside London without saying whether Mickelson will play any of them.

Monday was the deadline for players to ask for a conflicting event release from the PGA Tour to play in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational on June 9-11 in England.

It also was the deadline to register for the PGA Championship, to be played May 19-22 at Southern Hills. Mickelson is exempt as the defending champion. That also gave him a five-year exemption to the U.S. Open, which this year will be played outside Boston on June 16-19.

TENNIS

LONDON (AP) – Carlos Alcaraz moved up to No. 9 in the ATP rankings on Monday, a little more than a month before he turns 19, making him the youngest man to break into the top 10 since Rafael Nadal did it exactly 17 years ago.

At 18 years, 11 months and 20 days old, Alcaraz is the ninth-youngest man to reach the top 10 since the computer rankings began in 1973. His fellow Spaniard Nadal was about a month younger when he climbed into the top 10 on April 25, 2005, after a title on Barcelona’s clay.

The youngest man to crack that elite level on the ATP Tour was Aaron Krickstein, who was 11 days past his 17th birthday when he made his debut in the top 10 in August 1984.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

LINDSBORG, Kan. (AP) – Bethany College is investigating an allegation someone associated with its baseball program deliberately contaminated a water cooler used by its opponent this past weekend.

Athletic director Laura Moreno confirmed the investigation Monday and declined further comment.

Kansas Wesleyan University athletic director Steve Wilson said a KWU player or staff member discovered a foreign substance had been mixed into the team’s water during a doubleheader Sunday. He said it is common practice for the home team, Bethany in this case, to provide water for the visitor.

COURTS

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer sued the woman who accused him of sexual assault in federal court Monday, in a move that came less than three months after prosecutors decided not to file criminal charges against the athlete.

The San Diego woman, whom the pitcher had met through social media, had alleged that Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year. She later sought – but was denied – a restraining order against him. Los Angeles prosecutors said in February there was insufficient evidence to prove the woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt.

Bauer named the woman and one of her attorneys, Niranjan Fred Thiagarajah, as defendants in the suit. The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they have been victims of sexual assault.

