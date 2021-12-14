Monday Sports in Brief

NFL

The NFL is requiring coaches, front-office staff and team personnel to receive a COVID-19 booster by Dec. 27.

In a memo sent to teams on Monday and obtained by The Associated Press, the league said: ”Given the increased prevalence of the virus in our communities, our experts have recommended that we implement the CDC’s recommendation.”

The league’s requirement extends to all Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals who have previously received the vaccine. Though players are in the Tier 1 designation along with coaches and trainers, the mandate doesn’t apply to players because discussions with the NFL Players Association are ongoing.

NBA

NEW YORK (AP)The NBA postponed the Chicago Bulls’ next two games on Monday, with 10 of the team’s players in the league’s health and safety protocols.

The Bulls were scheduled to host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday and visit the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. No makeup dates were announced. The Bulls’ next game is now scheduled for Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers at home.

The team confirmed Monday that backup forward Alize Johnson became the 10th player to enter the protocols, joining a list that includes stars Zach LaVine and DeMar Derozan. Also on it are Troy Brown Jr., Matt Thomas, Coby White, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson.

NHL

NEW YORK (AP) – The NHL has postponed the Calgary Flames’ next three games after six players and a staff member entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol over a 24-hour period.

The Flames announced Monday that forwards Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson and Adam Ruzicka and defensemen Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov were in the protocol.

Postponed games include Monday night’s game at Chicago, Tuesday’s game at Nashville and Thursday’s home game against Toronto.

SOCCER

GENEVA (AP) – Paris Saint-Germain has been paired with Real Madrid in a re-take of the Champions League round of 16 draw on Monday.

UEFA had to redo the draw after mistakenly placing Manchester United’s name into the wrong pot.

UEFA voided the initial results, which had created another matchup between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after Manchester United was paired with PSG. Man United will now play Atletico Madrid.

UEFA blamed the problems with the first draw on an external software provider.

NEW YORK (AP) – The U.S. Soccer Federation and the union for its women’s national team agreed to a three-month extension of their labor contract through March, a move announced on the same day players filed a brief asking a federal appeals court to reinstate their equal pay claim.

As part of the extension, the sides agreed the federation will stop paying the salaries of national team players in the National Women’s Soccer League. The allocation system of national team players had been in place since the league started play in 2013.

LONDON (AP) – The English Premier League reported its highest weekly coronavirus infections as Manchester United’s meeting with Brentford became the second match in three days to be postponed due to outbreaks.

There were 42 cases of COVID-19 in the week to Sunday after 3,805 players and club staff were tested, a jump on the 12 cases in the previous seven days of testing.

Some United players and staff returned positive tests following the 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday evening. The Premier League board accepted United’s request to postpone Tuesday’s scheduled match at Brentford in London less than 24 hours before kickoff.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Highly touted quarterback Spencer Rattler will try to restart his college career with South Carolina in a major acquisition for Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer.

Rattler, who threw for 28 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman for Oklahoma in 2020 before losing his starting job with the Sooners this season, tweeted Monday night that he had committed to the Gamecocks. The post showed Rattler in a South Carolina uniform with the Gamecocks’ logo in the background with the words, ”COMMITTED.”

South Carolina went 6-6 this year, its first season under Beamer, who spent three years at Oklahoma under former coach Lincoln Riley as assistant head coach for offense.

DIVING

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Kristen Hayden became the first Black woman to win a U.S. national senior title when she paired with Quinn Henninger for a victory in mixed synchronized 3-meter Monday at the USA Diving winter national championships.

Hayden, a recent transfer to Indiana University, and freshman Henninger took the lead on their third dive of the competition. Their next two dives earned mostly 7.0s and 7.5s for a total score of 286.86 points, three points ahead of Carson Tyler and Anne Fowler.

OBITUARY

Roland Hemond, whose 70-year career in baseball included three Executive of the Year awards as general manager of the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles, died Sunday night. He was 92.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, with whom he spent 19 seasons, announced Hemond’s death Monday.

Hemond was Chicago’s GM from 1970-85 and served in the same role for Baltimore from 1988-95. He won the Sporting News MLB Executive of the Year award in 1972, and then again in 1983 when the White Sox won the AL West.

His third Executive of the Year honor came in 1989, when the Orioles nearly won the AL East after losing 107 games the previous season.

