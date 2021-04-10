Mitchell scores 42 points, Jazz roll to 24th home win in row

SALT LAKE CITY (AP)Donovan Mitchell scored 14 of his season-high 42 points in the fourth quarter and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 128-112 on Saturday night, extending their franchise-record home winning streak to 24 games.

Mitchell had his 18th 30-point game this season, powering the NBA-leading Jazz’s 19-4 run in the fourth quarter. Mitchell has scored 41, 37 and 42 points in his last three games. Mike Conley had 26 points, and Joe Ingles added 20.

De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points for the Kings, and Richaun Holmes had 25. They have lost six in a row.

LAKERS 126, NETS 101

NEW YORK (AP) – Andre Drummond had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Dennis Schroder scored 19 points before he and Kyrie Irving were ejected in the third quarter and Los Angeles routed Brooklyn.

A nationally televised matchup already missing plenty of star power lost even more when Irving started jawing with Schroder and neither player stopped quickly enough for the officials.

The Lakers had led most of the way and were ahead 66-62 when Irving fouled Schroder with 9:41 left in the third. Los Angeles blew it open soon after the ejections with a 15-2 burst to open an 88-71 lead.

A potential NBA Finals preview had a preseason feel with so many top names unavailable. LeBron James (right ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right calf strain) remain out for the Lakers, while James Harden is sidelined with a strained right hamstring for the Nets.

The Lakers handled being short-handed much better. Ben McLemore, in his second game with Los Angeles, scored 17 points.

Kevin Durant scored 22 points in his second game back following a 23-game absence with his own hamstring injury. Irving added 18, but the Nets had their nine-game home winning streak snapped.

76ERS 117, THUNDER 93

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Joel Embiid had 27 points and nine rebounds and Philadelphia beat Oklahoma City to pull even with Brooklyn for the Eastern Conference lead.

On Friday night in a loss at New Orleans, Embiid went just 5 for 16 from the floor and scored 14 points. He was 10 for 17 in three quarters of work against the Thunder.

Furkan Korkmaz added a season-high 20 points for the 76ers.

Darius Bazley had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Tony Bradley added 16 points and 14 rebounds for Oklahoma City. The Thunder have lost six straight.

SUNS 134, WIZARDS 106

PHOENIX (AP) – Devin Booker scored 27 points and Phoenix used a 44-point third quarter to rout Washington.

Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Chris Paul added 13 points and 10 assists and Phoenix had only three turnovers to tie the franchise record. The Suns have won 17 of their last 21 games and are 37-15 overall.

Raul Neto had a career-high 24 points for the Wizards, and Russell Westbrook added his NBA-leading 22nd triple-double with 17 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds. They played without NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal because of back tightness.

TRAIL BLAZERS 118, PISTONS 103

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Enes Kanter had 24 points and a franchise-record 30 rebounds to help Portland beat Detroit.

Kanter bested Sidney Wicks’ Portland record of 27 rebounds set in 1975. Kanter also surpassed his own career high of 26 set with the Knicks in 2018.

Damian Lillard had 27 points and 10 assists and CJ McCollum added 26 points for the Trail Blazers. Josh Jackson had 21 points for the Pistons.

WARRIORS 125, ROCKETS 109

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Stephen Curry scored 23 of his 38 points in the third quarter and Golden State beat Houston.

Curry had his sixth straight 30-point game, the longest streak of his career. The two-time MVP made eight 3-pointers and had five assists and eight rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins added 25 points for Golden State. Jordan Poole had 21.

John Wall had 30 points and seven assists for Houston. Kelly Olynyk added 18 points and 11 rebounds. The Rockets have lost nine of 11.

RAPTORS 135, CAVALIERS 115

CLEVELAND (AP) – Gary Trent Jr. scored a career-high 44 points and severely short-handed Toronto scored a franchise-record 87 first-half points to rout Cleveland.

Trent made 17 of 19 field goals, including shooting 7 of 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 of 3 from the foul line in 33 minutes. He was acquired from Portland with Rodney Hood on March 25 for Norman Powell.

The Raptors, were without their top three scorers in Pascal Siakam (rest), Fred VanVleet (left hip flexor strain) and Kyle Lowry (right foot infection).

Collin Sexton scored 29 points for Cleveland.