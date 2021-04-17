Mitchell exits with ankle sprain as Jazz beat Pacers 119-111

SALT LAKE CITY (AP)Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points before leaving the game with a sprained ankle in the third quarter, and the NBA-leading Utah Jazz beat the Indiana Pacers 119-111 on Friday.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points and Rudy Gobert added 13 points, 23 rebounds and four blocks for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson chipped in 18 points off the bench while Mike Conley had 10 points and 10 assists. Utah won its second straight game.

Mitchell went to the locker room after suffering a right ankle sprain with 8:18 left in the third quarter. He could not put any weight on his leg and had to be helped off the floor by teammates. X-rays on the ankle were negative.

Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists for the Pacers. Caris LeVert scored 24 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 16. Indiana led by as many as 17 points in the first half but lost for the second time in its last six games.

KNICKS 117, MAVERICKS 109

DALLAS (AP) – Julius Randle scored 44 points in his best game in his hometown, leading New York past Dallas for a five-game winning streak, the Knicks’ longest in seven years.

RJ Barrett had 24 points and eight rebounds. Derrick Rose added 15 points with fellow backup guard Alec Burks sidelined by COVID-19 protocols.

The Knicks are three games over .500 for the first time since December 2017.

Luka Doncic scored 22 points and tied a career high with 19 assists, while Kristaps Porzingis had 23 points and 12 rebounds. But the Mavericks couldn’t follow Doncic’s electrifying game-winning 3-pointer in Memphis two nights earlier with another victory.

76ERS 106, CLIPPERS 103

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Joel Embiid had 36 points and 14 rebounds and Philadelphia snapped Los Angeles’ seven-game winning streak.

Furkan Korkmaz added 18 points and Ben Simmons had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers, who have won four in a row.

Paul George had 37 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers. Patrick Patterson added a season-high 18 points.

Kawhi Leonard missed his fourth straight game for the Clippers with a sore right foot.

It was the second straight game in which the Sixers beat one of the league’s marquee teams without its stars, following Philadelphia’s win over Brooklyn on Wednesday night with James Harden and Kevin Durant sidelined.

NETS 130, HORNETS 115

NEW YORK (AP) – Kevin Durant had 25 points and 11 assists, Joe Harris scored 26 points and Brooklyn beat Charlotte.

Landry Shamet added 20 points for the Nets. Kyrie Irving had 12 points, with Blake Griffin and Jeff Green each chipping in 10 for the Nets on the day after LaMarcus Aldridge retired after experiencing an irregular heartbeat in a game Saturday.

Miles Bridges led the Hornets, who were playing without five of their top six scorers, with a career-high 33 points.

Terry Rozier added 27 points and 10 assists, and Vernon Carey Jr. scored a career-high 21 as the Hornets lost their fourth straight.

WIZARDS 117, PELICANS 115, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) – Russell Westbrook scored 10 of Washington’s 12 points in overtime, including a pair of free throws to break a tie with 1 second left after he was fouled by Zion Williamson, and Washington edged New Orleans.

Westbrook accumulated 36 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, just shy of what would have been a seventh consecutive triple-double.

NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal added 30 points despite going 0 for 9 on 3-point attempts, helping Washington come back to collect its third victory in a row and fifth in the past six games.

Brandon Ingram scored 34 points for New Orleans, and Williamson added 21 but was in foul trouble throughout and picked up his sixth on the late play while guarding Westbrook away from the basket.

TRAIL BLAZERS 107, SPURS 106

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – CJ McCollum scored 29 points and Portland escaped with a victory over San Antonio, which missed three shots on its final possession.

Norman Powell added 22 points for Portland, which snapped a two-game skid.

DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and Dejounte Murray had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for San Antonio.

Portland was without Damian Lillard, who strained his right hamstring during practice on Thursday.

DeRozan missed a jumper from the wing with 9.2 seconds left, but Jakob Poeltl tipped the rebound out to Rudy Gay, who missed a 3-pointer. Poeltl got the rebound but missed a 17-footer as time expired.

NUGGETS 128, ROCKETS 99

HOUSTON (AP) – Nikola Jokic scored 29 points, Michael Porter Jr. added 21 and Denver cruised past Houston.

Jokic dominated in the paint, hitting 10 of 12 field goals and adding 16 rebounds. Jokic played just 27 minutes and fell three assists shy of his 16th triple-double of the season and second in as many games.

The Nuggets have won 10 of their last 12 games, winning six of those by double digits.

Kelly Olynyk had 23 points for Houston. Jae’Sean Tate had 21 points, and Christian Wood added 15.

PISTONS 110, THUNDER 104

DETROIT (AP) – Josh Jackson scored 29 points and Detroit overcame several key absences to hand Oklahoma City its ninth straight loss.

Oklahoma City cut an 11-point, fourth-quarter lead to one, but Detroit held on two nights after blowing a double-digit advantage in the final period against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Isaiah Stewart had 15 points and 22 rebounds for Detroit.

Lu Dort scored 26 points for the Thunder, who weren’t at full strength themselves.

GRIZZLIES 126, BULLS 115

CHICAGO (AP) – Dillon Brooks scored a season-high 32 points and Memphis took control in the second half to beat Chicago.

Brooks had 15 points in the third quarter to lead Memphis’ charge.

Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and seven rebounds while Ja Morant scored 15 for the Grizzlies. Xavier Tillman added 14 points off the bench.

Coby White led the way for the Bulls with 27 points as the team played without All-Star Zach LaVine, who was sidelined by the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds for Chicago.

TIMBERWOLVES 119, HEAT 111

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points, including eight in the fourth quarter before fouling out, to lead Minnesota past Miami.

Ricky Rubio added 17 points and Naz Reid scored 16 off the bench as Minnesota had seven players score in double figures to overcome 21 turnovers. Towns keyed a 22-6 run midway through the fourth as the Timberwolves pulled away.

Jimmy Butler had 30 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but Miami lost its third straight game, all on the road. Trevor Ariza scored a season-high 21 points for the Heat, who started the night seventh in the East and a half-game ahead of Charlotte.

RAPTORS 113, MAGIC 102

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Paul Watson Jr. scored 20 of his career-high 30 points in the third quarter and Toronto pulled away to beat Orlando.

Playing in only his second game after missing 11 games due to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol, Watson converted six straight 3-point shots in the period, in which Toronto outscored the Magic 38-19.

Yuta Watanabe also had a career high for the Raptors, contributing 21 points and six rebounds.

Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando with 20 points and nine rebounds on his 22nd birthday. Rookie Cole Anthony added 19 points.

—

