Minnesota (8-4, Big Ten) vs Syracuse (7-4, Atlantic Coast), Dec. 29, 2 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Bronx, New York.

TOP PLAYERS

Syracuse: RB Sean Tucker has run for 1,060 yards and 11 TDs and caught 36 passes for 254 yards and two TDs.

Minnesota: RB Mohamed Ibrahim, 1,594 yards rushing, 19 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Syracuse: Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle served as Syracuse’s AD for less than a year before leaving for Minnesota.

Minnesota: The Gophers finished tied for second place in the Big Ten West after beating rival Wisconsin for the third time in five years.

LAST TIME

Syracuse won, 21-17, in the 2013 Texas Bowl.

BOWL HISTORY

Syracuse: The Orange are 2-0 in Yankee Stadium. They beat Kansas State in 2010 and West Virginia in 2012.

Minnesota: First appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl, 23rd bowl game in program history. The Gophers are 3-0 in bowl games under coach P.J. Fleck and have won their last five bowl games.

—

