BOSTON (AP)Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 points, Jaeden Zackery had all 12 of his points in the second half and Boston College held No. 6 Virginia to a season-low 32% from the field to beat the Cavaliers 63-48 on Wednesday night.

The Eagles have beaten three ranked teams this season. With BC (14-15, 8-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) only adding to its lead in the final minutes, the raucous Conte Forum crowd gathered along the perimeter of the court, ready to rush it at the buzzer.

Jayden Gardner scored 16 points for Virginia (21-5, 13-4), which fell into a second-place tie with Pittsburgh in the ACC standings, one-half game behind Miami. The Cavaliers, who had been as high as No. 2 in the AP Top 25, had won four in a row and 11 of their previous 12 games.

BC took the lead for good midway through the first half, using an 11-2 run to open a 26-17 advantage.

NO. 18 UCONN 87, NO. 20 PROVIDENCE 69

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and UConn beat Providence to split the rivals’ regular-season series.

Adama Sanogo and Alex Karaban each added 16 points for the Huskies (21-7, 10-7 Big East), who won for the fifth time in their last six games. Tristen Newton had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Bryce Hopkins scored 16 points and Jared Bynum had 14 for the Friars (20-8, 12-5), who fell two games behind Big East-leading Marquette.

This was the first time in the 77-game history of the rivalry that both teams were ranked when they faced each other.

—

