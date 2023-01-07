COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Diamond Miller scored 25 points to lead five in double figures and No. 13 Maryland used a 17-point third quarter run to open up a tight game on the way to a 94-85 victory over Michigan State on Saturday.

Shyanne Sellers added 19 points and eight rebounds for Maryland (13-3, 4-1 Big Ten). Lavender Briggs scored 15, Faith Masonius 12 and Abby Meyers 11.

Kamaria McDaniel hit an early third quarter 3-pointer to give the Spartans their last lead, 43-42. Maryland held Michigan State scoreless for the next 4 1/2 minutes and took control with the 17-0 run in which the first eight points came at the free throw line. The Terrapins shot 58% in the third quarter while scoring 30 points to take a 70-51 lead into the fourth.

The Spartans made seven 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, the last make by Matilda Ekh drawing them within 87-79 with 40 seconds remaining. They had to foul four times to send Maryland to the free throw line, where Sellers made one of two. Moira Joiner’s three-point play got the Spartans within 88-82 with 23 seconds left before Maryland closed it out with six free throws in six attempts.

Ekh led Michigan State (10-6, 2-3) with 20 points and Joiner had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. McDaniel added 11 points. Ekh and Joiner made five 3-pointers each and Michigan State hit 19 of 44 3-pointers for the game.

Eight made 3-pointers in 18 attempts helped the Wolverines keep pace in the first half. Maryland shot 50% in the first half with Miller scoring 12 points and Meyers 11.

The Terrapins have won six straight games in the series. Maryland coach Brenda Frese is 18-3 vs. Michigan State.

