MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Freshman Brandon Miller scored 19 points and No. 18 Alabama beat South Alabama 65-55 on Tuesday night.

Miller, a McDonald’s All-American from Antioch, Tennessee, hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first four minutes and Alabama (3-0) led throughout.

Up 32-22 at the half, Alabama pushed its advantage to 20 in the second half before South Alabama made a late run. Neither team shot particularly well, with the Crimson Tide connecting on 32.4% and the Jaguars 29.6%.

Noah Clowney had 15 rebounds for Alabama, which had no player other than Miller in double-figures scoring. Preseason All-SEC guard Jahvon Quinerly saw his first action for the Crimson Tide since suffering a knee injury last season in the NCAA Tournament, going scoreless in four second-half minutes off the bench.

Isaiah Moore scored 20 points for South Alabama (1-2). The Jaguars are 1-4 against Alabama. The Crimson Tide beat the Jaguars 73-68 in Tuscaloosa last season, the first leg of a 2-for-1 series the teams will complete at Alabama’s Coleman Coliseum next fall.

The Crimson Tide came into the game leading the country in rebounding, and outrebounded South Alabama 63-40.

South Alabama was 2 for 23 on 3-point attempts.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Hosts Jacksonville State on Friday night.

South Alabama: At Oklahoma on Friday night.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25