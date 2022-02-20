Michigan coach Howard hits Badgers assistant, fracas follows

MADISON, Wis. (AP)Michigan coach Juwan Howard hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft during the handshake line, setting off a fracas between the team following the 15th-ranked Badgers’ 77-63 victory Sunday.

The Big Ten said it planned to ”take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.”

Howard said he was upset Wisconsin (21-5, 12-4) called timeout with 15 seconds left. Badgers coach Greg Gard said he called it because his reserves were in the game and were running out of time to get the ball past midcourt.

Howard began arguing with Gard during the handshake line and pointed a finger at him while complaining about the late move. Howard then reached through a crowd to get to Krabbenhoft – replays showed Howard had his hand open by the time he struck Krabbenhoft on the left side of his head.

Players from each side got involved in the skirmish, and video appeared to show Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Wisconsin’s Jahcobi Neath throwing punches.

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said he already had contacted Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about the situation, adding that Wisconsin had staff members who were ”affected and injured.”

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel issued a statement saying that he had apologized to McIntosh and that Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman had contacted Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank ”to apologize for the totally unacceptable behavior.”

Johnny Davis scored 25 points for Wisconsin (21-5, 12-4), which outscored Michigan 44-25 over the last 18 1/2 minutes.

Hunter Dickinson scored 21 points for the Wolverines (14-11, 8-7).

NO. 5 PURDUE 84. RUTGERS 72

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Jaden Ivey scored 25 points, Zach Edey added 15 points and No. 5 Purdue ended Rutgers’ recent run of success against ranked teams.

Rutgers had won its last four games, all against teams in the Top 25. The Scarlet Knights also had beaten Purdue in December.

Ivey did much of his scoring at the line, hitting 15 of 18 free throws. Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic each scored 11 points and Mason Gillis 10 points for the Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten).

Paul Mulcahy scored 15, Clifford Omoruyi added 14 and Ron Harper Jr. had 12 for Rutgers (16-10, 10-6).

NO. 8 PROVIDENCE 71, BUTLER 70, OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Jared Bynum made two free throws with 38 seconds left in overtime, capping Providence’s rally from a 19-point deficit against Butler.

Down 43-24 early in the second half and still trailing by seven points with 2 1/2 minutes left in regulation, the Friars (22-4, 12-2 Big East) pulled off the comeback.

Nate Watson scored 22 points and Noah Horchler had 15 points and 11 rebounds to help keep Providence atop the conference standings.

Chuck Harris had 17 points and Aaron Thompson added 16 for Butler (13-15, 6-11), which has lost three in a row.

NO. 14 HOUSTON 76, WICHITA STATE 74, 2OT

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – J’Wan Roberts’ dunk with 1.3 seconds remaining in double overtime lifted Houston past Wichita State.

It was Roberts’ only basket of the game and followed Wichita State’s Craig Porter hitting a tying 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds remaining in the second overtime.

Josh Carlton scored 11 of his 23 points in the two overtimes, finishing 9 of 14 from the floor for the Cougars (22-4, 11-2 American Athletic Conference).

Porter and Ricky Council each scored 17 for the Shockers (13-10, 4-7).

NO. 17 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 62, WASHINGTON STATE 60

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Boogie Ellis hit a 16-foot jumper from the foul line with 0.2 seconds left to lift Southern past Washington State.

Washington State had a 60-57 advantage before USC scored the final five points. Max Agbonkpolo hit a 3-pointer to tie it with 2:15 remaining.

Ellis scored 21 points, with six coming in the final five minutes. Drew Peterson added 17 points for the Trojans (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12). They have won four straight and are off to their best start since 1974.

Tyrell Roberts had 16 points for Washington State (14-12, 7-8). Noah Williams added 14.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25