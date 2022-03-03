Michael Jordan’s smoked cigar is up for auction

Sports

by: Larry Hawley,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) – Auction items that have a connection to “His Airness” are never short on money-earning power.

That was proven this week when an unused ticket to NBA legend Michael Jordan’s first game netted $468,000 at auction. However, other items related to retired Chicago Bulls star and Basketball Hall of Famer are getting a little more creative.

For instance, the shoes that Jordan wore during the game in which he broke his foot in 1985 sold for $422,000 earlier this winter. And now, the Lelands auction house is featuring a unique item that involves one of the six-time NBA champion’s greatest hobbies: cigars.

As part of their 2022 Winter Classic Lelands is auctioning off a smoked Jordan cigar, complete with photographic proof that he smoked it.

On a number of occasions, Jordan had spoken about his love of cigars — while also smoking them — over the course of his playing career during various major victories for the Bulls.

Fans can bid on one of these used cigars until March 12 at 9 p.m. CST.

The item came up for bid after Jordan was recently honored during NBA All-Star Weekend as a member of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team. He showed up for the halftime ceremony of the game on Sunday in Cleveland along with former Bulls teammate Dennis Rodman. One of the most shared images of the weekend was Jordan’s embrace with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, as the pair had a conversation after the full ceremony concluded.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Sports

SportsClick

More SportsClick
Ukraine Crisis continuing coverage

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular