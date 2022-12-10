GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Cade Meyer had 25 points in Green Bay’s 70-64 victory against UMKC on Saturday night.

Meyer added seven rebounds for the Phoenix (2-8). Brock Heffner scored 17 points and added six rebounds and four blocks. Zae Blake went 3 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Kangaroos (4-9) were led by Shemarri Allen, who recorded 28 points and four steals. Rayquawndis Mitchell added 16 points for UMKC. Tyler Andrews also put up six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.