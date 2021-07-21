Mets blank Reds behind Stroman’s 1-hitter, Smith’s slam

Marcus Stroman pitched one-hit ball for eight innings, Dominic Smith launched a grand slam and the New York Mets cruised to a 7-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Stroman (7-8) gave up a leadoff single to Aristides Aquino in the third inning and little else. He struck out seven and walked one while giving New York’s beleaguered bullpen precious rest going into Thursday’s day off. Jeurys Familia struck out three in a hitless ninth.

Luis Guillorme hit his first homer of the season and Jonathan Villar also connected for the NL East leaders. Mets manager Luis Rojas returned to the dugout after serving a two-game suspension for excessive arguing on Sunday.

Jeff Hoffman (3-5) came off the 10-day injured list to make his first start since May 26 and lasted four innings, allowing seven hits – including Smith’s slam – and five runs with three walks.

PADRES 3, BRAVES 2, 1ST GAME

ATLANTA (AP)Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer, starter Chris Paddack reversed his recent struggles and San Diego bat Atlanta in the first game of a doubleheader.

Tatis made it 3-0 in the fifth inning against reliever Shane Greene when his NL-leading 29th homer landed in the left-field seats. The All-Star shortstop has eight hits, seven runs scored and six RBIs in his last five games.

Paddack (6-6), who had a 10.31 ERA in his last five appearances, worked five scoreless innings, allowing three hits with no walks and one strikeout. All-Star closer Mark Melancon wrapped it up for the Padres in the seventh, earning his major league-leading 28th save in 32 chances.

Kyle Muller (1-3) allowed two hits and walked three in four innings for the Braves, working out of jams in the first and third.

Atlanta’s Bryse Wilson (2-3) was scheduled to face San Diego’s Reiss Knehr (0-0) in the second game. Both were both called up from Triple-A to serve as the 27th man for their teams.

RAYS 5, ORIOLES 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Austin Meadows hit a two-out, two-run single in the ninth inning and Tampa Bay rallied past Baltimore.

Randy Arozarena hit two home runs and also had a key single as the Rays won for the 10th time in 13 games. He stopped a 21-game home run drought in Tuesday night’s 9-3 win over Baltimore.

Tampa Bay trailed when Francisco Mejia led off the ninth with a single against Tanner Scott (3-4) and pinch-hitter Mike Zunino drew a one-out walk. Arozarena then hit a flare to right field, with first baseman Ryan Mountcastle and second baseman Pat Valaika colliding in pursuit, for a single that loaded the bases. After Vidal Brujan struck out, Meadows lined an 0-2 pitch to center.

Collin McHugh (3-1) worked two scoreless innings for the win.

Mountcastle and and Valaika each hit solo homers for Baltimore, which placed scheduled starting pitching Keegan Akin and outfielder Anthony Santander on the COVID-19 injured list before the game.

ROYALS 6, BREWERS 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Nicky Lopez hit a bases-loaded, tiebreaking double, Brad Keller earned his first win in over six weeks and Kansas City completed a season sweep of Milwaukee.

On an afternoon when the Brewers made a pair of errors that caused Kansas City’s first five runs to be unearned, two of the loudest ovations at the stadium came when the scoreboard showed video clips of Milwaukee Bucks players asking fans to get loud. The Bucks won their first NBA championship since 1971 on Tuesday night, beating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 in the downtown arena about three miles away.

Jorge Soler added a towering homer in the eighth inning as the Royals continued their improbable season-long mastery of the Brewers. Keller (7-9) struck out six and allowed three runs and two walks in 6 2/3 innings to pick up a win for the first time since June 4. Scott Barlow retired the side in order in the ninth for his fifth save.

Kansas City scored three runs off Brent Suter (9-5) in the sixth to take the lead for good.

ROCKIES 6, MARINERS 3

DENVER (AP) – Austin Gomber pitched effectively for six innings after spending a month on the injured list, Dom Nunez hit a bases-loaded double in a five-run first and Colorado beat Seattle.

Gomber (7-5) allowed three runs on three hits – solo homers by Kyle Seager, Luis Torrens and Mitch Haniger – to win his fourth straight decision. Gomber was reinstated earlier in the day after being out since June 20 because of tightness in his left forearm.

Daniel Bard pitched a hitless ninth, fanning Torrens for the final out, for his 15th save in 20 opportunities.

The Mariners chose longtime reliever Keynan Middleton (0-1) as their opener. But the Rockies jumped on him in his first career start.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, PIRATES 4

PHOENIX (AP) – Pavin Smith and Daulton Varsho hit consecutive homers in the seventh inning for the go-ahead runs and Arizona completed a three-game sweep of Pittsburgh.

The Diamondbacks won their 30th game – against an MLB-worst 68 losses – and their fourth in a row to match their season-best winning streak. They won four straight from April 18-22, including three games at Cincinnati in their only previous sweep of the season.

With the game tied at 4, Smith greeted reliever Duane Underwood Jr. (2-3) with his ninth homer into the right-field seats. Varsho followed with his second of the season, just clearing the interior fence in right.

Brett de Geus (2-0) got the win despite walking John Nogowski to force in the tying run in the seventh. Joakim Soria retired the side in order in the ninth for his sixth save for the Diamondbacks.

Madison Bumgarner allowed three runs – one earned – in five innings for Arizona in his second start since coming off the injured list.

