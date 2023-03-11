FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)DeAndre Williams had 27 points and 11 rebounds as Memphis overwhelmed Tulane 94-54 Saturday in the American Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.

Kendric Davis added 20 points and six assists for the Tigers (25-8), who have their most wins since going 31-5 a decade ago in their final Conference USA season before moving to the AAC in 2013-14.

Jalen Cook had 15 points and Kevin Cross had 12 for Tulane (20-11). Tylan Pope had 13 rebounds. The Green Wave shot a season-low 25.8% (17 of 66).

Memphis advanced to play top-ranked Houston (31-2) in the AAC tournament championship game for the second year in a row. The second-seeded Tigers lost both regular-season matchups, including 67-65 at home a week ago.

The winner Sunday gets the league’s automatic NCAA Tournament berth, but both will be part of the 68-team field – like last year when the Cougars won the AAC title game 71-53.

Tulane led 10-5, and had made four of its first six shots in the game’s first four minutes, when Cross made a jumper. But the Green Wave were outscored 37-7 the rest of the half, missing 23 of their next 25 shots to trail 42-17 at the break.

The Green Wave also missed their last eight shots, and 12 of their last 13.

Both regular-season meetings had been close, including Memphis winning 90-89 in overtime at home on Feb. 4. The AAC semifinal wound up being the most lopsided victory all season for the Tigers – and the worst for Tulane.

—

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25