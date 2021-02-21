McDavid records natural hat trick, Oilers rout Flames 7-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP)Connor McDavid scored a natural hat trick and added two assists, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 7-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

McDavid assisted on the Oilers’ first two goals before scoring Edmonton’s next three.

The best of McDavid’s three goals came on a two-on-one in the second period. He sped into the zone and acted as if he was looking for a pass before firing the puck into the net.

Asked how he scored the goal without looking at Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom until the puck left his stick, McDavid refused to divulge his ”secrets.”

”Two-on-ones haven’t necessarily been my friend this year,” McDavid said. ”I’m looking to pass and I’ve made a couple of mistakes on those. I just look to make it a little bit easier and just shoot it at the net. Obviously, five-hole is a good shot, I think. I think it was fortunate to go in.”

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and Alex Chiasson and Josh Archibald also scored for Edmonton.

Mikko Koskinen made 43 saves for the Oilers, who opened the home-and-home series Friday night with a 2-1 victory in Calgary.

”To be able to win both (games), and in regulation, is big for us,” McDavid said. ”But, it’s still early on in the year. There’s lots of hockey left. We’re playing well, but we need to keep winning games.”

Andrew Mangiapane scored for the Flames, who have lost three straight.

Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk didn’t mince words after the blowout loss, calling it one of the ”toughest moments” he’s endured since joining the organization as a first-round draft pick in 2016.

Markstrom made 10 saves on 15 shots before being pulled in favor of David Rittich in the second period. Rittich made seven saves on nine shots.

Chiasson scored a power-play goal nearly 3:30 into the first period. He redirected a pass from McDavid past Markstrom.

The Oilers doubled their advantage with a goal from Nugent-Hopkins about a minute later, with McDavid picking up another assist.

Mangiapane cut the Oilers’ lead in half scoring in a goalmouth scramble in front of Koskinen. The referees reviewed the play before confirming their initial call on the ice.

McDavid scored his team’s second power-play goal, tipping a point shot from Tyson Barrie. It was his third point of the period.

The Oilers’ captain scored his second of the game in the second period. McDavid completed the hat-trick before the mid-point of the period.

Nugent-Hopkins added his second of the game with 7:22 left in the period.

Archibald scored his team’s seventh of the game 36 seconds into the third period.

NOTES: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Slater Koekkoek left the game in the first period after taking a hit from Calgary Flames forward Sam Bennett.

UP NEXT

Flames: At Toronto on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Oilers: At Vancouver on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

