NEW ORLEANS (AP)CJ McCollum scored a season-high 40 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 126-117 on Thursday night to end their four-game losing streak.

Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, who won despite Zion Williamson being scratched from the lineup because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The Pelicans made 13 3-pointers. McCollum hit seven from deep, and his first gave New Orleans the lead for good at 3-2 in the opening minutes.

Jeremy Sochan scored a career-high 23 points for San Antonio. Tre Jones added 19 points and Josh Richardson had 14.

JAZZ 120, WIZARDS 112

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Malik Beasley scored 25 points and Jordan Clarkson added 23 to power Utah past reeling Washington.

Lauri Markkanen had 21 points and Collin Sexton returned from missing seven games with a right hamstring injury to finish with 18 while playing just 17 minutes due to a medical minutes restriction.

Bradley Beal scored 30 points and Kyle Kuzma had 21, but the Wizards lost for the 14th time in their last 16 games.

Beal scored Washington’s first 12 points of the fourth quarter but the Wizards couldn’t stop the Jazz. The Wizards fell to 2-8 when Beal is their leading scorer.