Matharu scores 26, No. 15 Texas women beat No. 17 Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)Aliyah Matharu scored 26 points, draining five 3-pointers and leading the 15th-ranked Texas women past No. 17 Texas A&M 76-60 in the all-Lone Star version of the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Sunday.

The loss broke Texas A&M’s eight-game win streak and gave Longhorns coach Vic Schaefer a win in what is likely a final meeting with former boss Gary Blair, who announced he’s planning to retire after this season. Schaefer is 9-11 against his mentor.

Matharu finished one point off her season high. After the Aggies cut Texas’ double-digit lead down to six points near the end of the third quarter, Matharu closed out the period with a layup then opened the final frame with three straight baskets including a 3-pointer.

Rory Harmon added 18 points and nine assists for Texas (6-1). DeYona Gaston added 10 points and six rebounds before fouling out.

Texas broke the Aggies’ 24-game win streak in nonconference games, handing them a first such loss since Dec. 1, 2019.

Matharu started a 17-2 run with a free throw and a 3-pointer as Texas broke ahead over the last 5:23 of the first quarter. The Longhorns scored seven more unanswered to kick off the second quarter with a 14-point lead.

Sydnee Roby led the Aggies (8-1) with 16 points, Destiny Pitts added 14 and Kayla Wells 13.

Texas scored 32 points off 19 Aggies turnovers while committing only seven turnovers itself. The Aggies scored no points off Longhorn turnovers.

Texas A&M entertains Texas Southern on Thursday. The Longhorns next play visiting Idaho on Saturday.

