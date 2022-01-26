Mast scores 17 to lift Bradley past Valparaiso 71-56

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Rienk Mast posted 17 points as Bradley topped Valparaiso 71-56 on Wednesday night.

Terry Roberts had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for Bradley (11-10, 5-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Malevy Leons added 12 points.

Ben Krikke had 18 points and five assists for Valpo (10-11, 3-6). Kobe King added 11 points.

