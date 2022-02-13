Mast scores 15 to carry Bradley over Drake 68-59

NEW YORK (AP) — On the field, the Los Angeles Rams are facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. Off the field, Super Bowl advertisers aim to deliver a night of ads heavy with celebrities and nostalgia in an effort to entertain Americans weary of two years of pandemic living

Advertisers shelled out up to $7 million for 30-second spots during the Super Bowl, and they are using their time to try to entertain with humor, star power and nostalgia. Nostalgia is big: T-Mobile reunites “Scrubs” stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison. General Motors’ ad features characters from the “Austin Powers” movies hawking GM’s electric vehicle technology, including a reprise of Mike Myers’ role as Austin Powers’ nemesis, Dr. Evil. And Verizon recreated the 1996 movie “The Cable Guy” with Jim Carrey to tout its 5G Internet offering. There are few ads that are trying to send a serious or heartfelt message.