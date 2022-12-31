PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Rienk Mast scored 13 points and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds as Bradley rolled past UIC in a Missouri Valley Conference game on Saturday afternoon.

Duke Deen scored 14 points, hitting 5 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Braves (10-5, 3-1). Ja’Shon Henry recorded 13 points and was 4 of 4 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line.

Jace Carter led the Flames (9-6, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and seven rebounds. UIC also got eight points from Christian Jones. In addition, Toby Okani finished with six points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Bradley took the lead with 17:17 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 39-13 at halftime, with Mast racking up 11 points. Bradley pulled away with an 18-2 run in the second half to extend a 25-point lead to 41 points. They outscored UIC by eight points in the final half, as Deen led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Bradley visits Murray State and UIC hosts Belmont.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.