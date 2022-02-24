Massner scores 20 to carry Western Illinois past Omaha 88-76

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Trenton Massner had 20 points as Western Illinois beat Nebraska Omaha 88-76 on Thursday night.

Tamell Pearson had 18 points for Western Illinois (16-13, 7-10 Summit League). Luka Barisic and Will Carius each had 16 points.

Frankie Fidler had 16 points for the Mavericks (5-23, 4-13). Felix Lemetti added 14 points and seven rebounds. Marco Smith had 11 points.

The Leathernecks evened the season series against the Mavericks. Nebraska Omaha defeated Western Illinois 84-78 on Dec. 22.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick