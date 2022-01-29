Massner leads W. Illinois past St. Thomas (MN) 81-52

MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Trenton Massner had 20 points as Western Illinois romped past St. Thomas (MN) 81-52 on Saturday.

Luka Barisic had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Western Illinois (13-8, 4-5 Summit League). Colton Sandage added 12 points and seven rebounds. Will Carius had 12 points.

St. Thomas (MN) totaled 26 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Anders Nelson had 12 points for the Tommies (8-12, 2-6), whose losing streak stretched to five games.

St. Thomas (MN) defeated Western Illinois 89-66 on Jan. 1.

