Mason carries Abilene Christian over Chicago St. 77-73

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (AP)Coryon Mason scored 18 points and Airion Simmons scored 10 and Abilene Christian beat Chicago State 77-73 on Wednesday.

Immanuel Allen added 10 points for Abilene Christian (15-7, 6-5 Western Athletic Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Brandon Betson scored 22 points, Coreyoun Rushin added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Bryce Johnson had 16 points for the Cougars (6-16, 2-7).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick