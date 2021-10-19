Maryland’s Jeshaun Jones out for the season with leg injury

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Maryland receiver Jeshaun Jones is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a leg injury, coach Michael Locksley said Tuesday.

It’s another blow to the Terrapins’ offense, which already lost receiver Dontay Demus to a season-ending injury. Locksley said Jones’ injury from an Oct. 9 loss to Ohio State will require surgery.

Locksley also said linebacker Durell Nchami had season-ending upper-body surgery.

The Terrapins are coming off their open date. They play at Minnesota on Saturday.

Jones had 18 catches for 224 yards this season.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick