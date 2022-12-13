COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett announced Tuesday that he is entering the NFL draft.

Jarrett said he’ll skip the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against N.C. State. In three seasons with the Terrapins, he had 119 catches for 1,552 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa said he’ll discuss his future with his family and likely make a decision after the bowl on whether to return to Maryland next season. Tagovailoa does plan to play in the bowl.

Tagovailoa is the school’s career passing leader. He also holds single-season passing marks in yards, touchdowns and completions.

Tagovailoa has dealt with knee problems this season, but he said the time off before the Dec. 30 bowl should help.

