Maryland’s Demus out for the season with knee injury

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Maryland receiver Dontay Demus is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, a blow to one of the Big Ten’s top passing offenses.

Coach Michael Locksley updated Demus’ status Tuesday. Demus leads the Big Ten with 507 yards receiving on the season, but he was injured returning a kickoff in Friday’s 51-14 loss to Iowa.

The Terrapins play at No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday. Maryland does have productive depth at receiver. Rakim Jarrett (276 yards, four TDs) and Jeshaun Jones (218 yards) also rank in the top 25 in the Big Ten in yards receiving.

Maryland is averaging 317.4 yards passing per game, the second-best mark in the league behind Ohio State.

