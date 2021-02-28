Maryland beats Northwestern moves closer to Big Ten crown

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP)Mimi Collins had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 8 Maryland beat Northwestern 62-50 on Sunday.

Diamond Miller also finished with a double-double, scoring 17 points and adding 10 rebounds for the Terrapins (19-2, 15-1 Big Ten). Ashley Owusu added 10 points and eight rebounds to help the Terrapins win a game they never trailed after grabbing the lead 12 seconds in.

”I’m really proud of the fight,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. ”This was not an easy game for us today but I just loved our response, especially in the second half.”

Veronica Burton scored 15 points and Lindsey Pulliam added 13 for Northwestern (13-6, 11-6).

Maryland controlled the pace of the first half, leading by as much as nine with over two minutes left in the second quarter before Northwestern finished off the half on an 8-2 run, cutting its deficit to three at the half.

Northwestern came within 32-31 when Burton made both of her free throws with over seven minutes left in the third quarter, but Maryland responded with a 6-0 run.

Anna Morris made a 3-pointer to make it a 38-37 game with four minutes left in the third quarter before the Terrapins ended the quarter on a 9-0 run.

”I thought we did a tremendous job understanding at different times when we had to have a lock down and get a big stop, I thought we were able to do that,” Frese said.

The Wildcats fought back again with an 8-2 run to start the fourth quarter before the Terrapins’ Katie Benzan made a 3-pointer with 5:18 left in the game to give her team a 52-45 lead.

Maryland never led by less than seven for the rest of the game as Northwestern failed to score in three minutes toward the end.

”I think when we play the better teams in our league as we move into the tournament, I think that we can’t only depend on two or three people to score all our points,” Morris said. ”I think it’s growing our offensive threat and having more people who can score the ball.”

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terrapins moved on to 10-1 all-time against Northwestern after Sunday’s win, with the lone loss coming at Evanston last season. Maryland won the game despite making 2 of 13 from three-point range.

Northwestern: The Wildcats are now 1-3 against Top 25 AP ranked teams.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Visits Michigan on Thursday.

Northwestern: Travels to Michigan on Saturday.