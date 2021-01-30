Martin scores 23 as Arizona State beats Stanford 79-75

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Remy Martin had 23 points and six assists to lead five Arizona State players scoring in double figures as the Sun Devils beat Stanford 79-75 on Saturday night.

Josh Christopher added 15 points and Marcus Bagley, Jalen Graham and Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 12 apiece for Arizona State (6-8, 3-5 Pac-12).

Christopher hit a 3-pointer and Kimani Lawrence made two free throws to give the Sun Devils a one-point lead with 1:46 to play. Michael O’Connell made a short jumper on the other end 29 seconds later, but Lawrence was fouled as he made a layup and converted the three-point play before Verge hit two free throws to cap the scoring as ASU closed on a 10-2 run.

The Sun Devils have won back-to-back games following a six-game losing streak.

Jaiden Delaire tied his career-high with 21 points and Oscar da Silva had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Stanford (10-6, 6-4).

Arizona State made 29 of 58 from the field and scored 29 points off 20 Stanford turnovers.

Delaire – who tied his career best for points for the second consecutive game – and da Silva combined to score 14 points in a 17-6 run that gave the Cardinal a 73-69 lead with 2:58 to play. They went 1 for 3 from the field with two turnovers the rest of the way.

Stanford made 31 of 34 from the free-throw line but hit just 2 of 15 (13%) from 3-point range.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25