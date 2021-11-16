Marquette rallies from 12 down to upset No. 10 Illinois

MILWAUKEE (AP)Tyler Kolek converted a steal into a go-ahead layup with 18 seconds left and Marquette forced 26 turnovers for a 67-66 comeback victory over No. 10 Illinois on Monday night.

Marquette (3-0) came back from a 12-point deficit in the second half to give new coach Shaka Smart his first signature win, despite going 3 of 9 from the foul line down the stretch.

Illinois (2-1) was clinging to a 66-65 lead when Kolek stole the ball from Trent Frazier at midcourt, maintained his balance and made a layup despite getting fouled. Kolek missed the ensuing free throw, but Kur Kuath stole the ball from Illinois guard Andre Curbelo with three seconds left to thwart the Illini.

Darryl Morsell scored 21 points, Justin Lewis had 17 and Kolek added 12 points.

For the Illini, Frazier had 23 points, including 6 of 10 3-pointers, while Coleman Hawkins scored 13 points and Jacob Grandison 10.

Illinois was playing without Associated Press preseason All-America center Kofi Cockburn, who was completing a three-game suspension.

NO. 1 GONZAGA 84, ALCORN STATE 57

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Julian Strawther scored 18 points in Gonzaga’s dominating win over Alcorn State, extending the nation’s longest home-winning streak to 54 games.

Freshman Hunter Sallis added 16 points for Gonzaga (3-0), which was coming off a decisive win over then-No. 5 Texas on Saturday.

Chet Holmgren had 11 points and Drew Timme 10 for the Zags, who shot 59% to Alcorn State’s 40%. Gonzaga scored 54 points in the paint.

Keondre Montgomery scored 13 points for Alcorn State (0-4), which was no match for the taller Bulldogs. Justin Thomas added 10.

Gonzaga has been ranked No. 1 for 19 consecutive weeks.

NO. 2 UCLA 100, LONG BEACH STATE 79

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Johnny Juzang scored 25 points and UCLA pulled away in a dominant second half to beat Long Beach State.

Jules Bernard added 22 points – one off his career high – and a career-high seven assists for the Bruins (3-0). The senior was 8 of 11 from the floor, 4 of 5 from 3-point range, made both his free throws and had five rebounds.

Juzang followed up his 25-point effort in an overtime win against then-No. 4 Villanova last week with his second straight game of at least 20 points despite four fouls. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 17 points and Tyger Campbell had 15 points.

Joel Murray scored a career-high 30 points and had nine of his team’s 25 turnovers. Colin Slater had career highs of 27 points and five 3-pointers for the Beach (1-1).

NO. 9 BAYLOR 89, NICHOLLS STATE 60

WACO, Texas (AP) – LJ Cryer had a career-high 20 points to lead five players scoring in double figures for Baylor, which overwhelmed Nicholls State in a rare midday game.

Freshman Kendall Brown had 13 points and 10 assists for the Bears (2-0), who had 33 assists on their 37 made baskets. Jeremy Sochan, another freshman, had 14 points, while returning guards Adam Flagler and Matthew Mayer had 12 each.

Cryer finished with 7-of-9 shooting and made five of Baylor’s 13 3-pointers.

Ty Gordon had 20 points for the defending Southland Conference champion Colonels (3-1). Latrell Jones had 11 points.

NO. 19 OHIO STATE 89, BOWLING GREEN 58

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Five players scored in double figures for Ohio State in its victory over Bowling Green.

The Buckeyes (3-0) started pouring it on early and never allowed the Mid-American Conference squad to get close.

E.J. Liddell and Meechie Johnson each scored 13 points. Zed Key had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Eugene Brown III had a career-high 12.

Chandler Turner led the Falcons (1-2) with 12 points, and Samari Curtis and Joe Reese each had 11 points.