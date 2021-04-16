Marquette basketball exodus: Theo John transferring to Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Forward Theo John says he’s transferring from Marquette to Duke, yet another player to leave the Golden Eagles.

John said on Twitter on Friday that after conferring with his family he will spend his final year of eligibility with the Blue Devils.

”I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my basketball journey,” he said,

The 6-foot-9 John averaged 8 points, 5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks this past season. His 191 career blocks rank second in Marquette history. He has made 91 starts over the last three seasons.

John’s departure is another piece of the overhaul of Marquette’s roster under new coach Shaka Smart.Marquette hired Smart from Texas to replace Steve Wojciechowski,who was fired after the Golden Eagles went 13-14 this past season.

Other transfers from Marquette’s 2020-21 team includeJamal Cain(Oakland), Koby McEwen (Weber State) andSymir Torrence(Syracuse). Dawson Garcia, who led Marquette in scoring (13.0) and rebounding (6.6) as a freshman this past season, has entered his name into NBA draft consideration but hasn’t ruled out a return to school.

Transfers are not uncommon any time there’s a change of coaches. On Thursday, the NCAA, as expected, approved a plan allowing all players to transfer once as an undergraduate without missing a season.

Marquette announced on Thursday the additions of George Mason transfer Tyler Kolek and Clemson transfer Olivier-Maxence Prosper. The Golden Eagles also are bringing in a five-man freshman class that includes three recruits who initially had committed to play for Smart at Texas.

