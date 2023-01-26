TORONTO (AP)Mitch Marner scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday night in a matchup of Eastern Conference contenders.

Pontus Holmberg and Timothy Liljegren had the goals in regulation for Toronto (30-11-8). Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 shots.

Filip Chytil scored twice for New York (26-14-8), and Igor Shesterkin made 32 saves.

Marner weaved his way past all three Rangers skaters in the 3-on-3 extra period after Toronto won the faceoff at center ice. He cut hard across the crease and tucked his 18th goal of the season past an outstretched Shesterkin.

HURRICANES 3, STARS 2, OT

DALLAS (AP) – Martin Necas scored 1:34 into overtime to lift Carolina over Dallas in a matchup of division leaders.

Sebastian Aho had a short-handed goal and Brent Burns also scored for the Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference. The game-winner was Necas’ 19th goal this season.

Dallas is still atop the Western Conference, and the Central Division, after its second consecutive 3-2 overtime loss at home. Jason Robertson scored his 33rd goal for the Stars, and 19-year-old rookie Wyatt Johnston got his 13th.

Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen didn’t return after the first intermission because of an upper-body injury. Antti Raanta replaced Andersen and stopped all 15 shots he faced – none in overtime.

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.

KRAKEN 6, CANUCKS 1

SEATTLE (AP) – Oliver Bjorkstrand had his first multigoal game of the season to lead Seattle past Vancouver for the first win in franchise history over its Pacific Northwest rivals.

Seattle picked up its 28th victory and 61st point in its 47th game of the season, surpassing the win and point totals from the Kraken’s expansion season last year when they managed just 27 victories and 60 points.

And they did it in convincing fashion, thumping the Canucks after losing the first six matchups since joining the NHL.

Jared McCann, Alex Wennberg, Eeli Tolvanen and Ryan Donato also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones made 19 saves.

Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, but it was an otherwise miserable night in Rick Tocchet’s second game as coach after Vancouver beat Chicago in his debut Tuesday.

BLUE JACKETS 3, OILERS 2, OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Kent Johnson scored 2:29 into overtime and Columbus ended Edmonton’s six-game winning streak.

Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net 2:29 into the extra session.

Boone Jenner and Kirill Marchenko each had a goal for the last-place Blue Jackets, who are 2-0-1 in their last three games. Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves.

Derek Ryan and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers, the only NHL team without a seven-game winning streak in the last 20 years.

Connor McDavid’s assist extended his point streak to 11 games and gave him points in 28 of his last 29.

SENATORS 2, ISLANDERS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Claude Giroux’s power-play goal in the second period was the game-winner as Ottawa edged New York.

Shane Pinto also scored for the Senators (21-23-3), who halted a two-game skid. Anton Forsberg stopped 21 shots.

Forsberg was pressed into action in the second period after Cam Talbot, who made 14 saves, exited with an injury.

The Islanders (23-22-5) fell to 0-4-2 in their last six games. Brock Nelson scored for New York, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 36 shots.

