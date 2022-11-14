HOUSTON (AP)Tramon Mark scored a career-high 23 points, Marcus Sasser added 19 points and a career-best seven rebounds, and No. 3 Houston beat Oral Roberts 83-45 on Monday night.

Mark had 19 points and Sasser scored 15 in the first half as Houston (3-0) built a 51-24 lead. The duo combined to shoot 15 of 28 for the game.

Houston shot 52% and outrebounded the Golden Eagles 52-30. The Cougars held a 42-8 advantage in points in the paint.

DeShang Weaver scored 12 points, and Connor Vanover had 11 points and five rebounds for the Eagles (1-2).

NO. 5 BAYLOR 95, NORTHERN COLORADO 62

WACO, Texas (AP) – LJ Cryer scored 20 points, and Baylor coach Scott Drew earned his 400th victory with the Bears.

Adam Flagler finished with 13 points with 10 assists. He made 3-pointers to start and end an early 13-0 run that put Baylor (3-0) ahead to stay after Northern Colorado took its only lead.

Baylor is 400-222 under Drew, who has 420 wins overall including his one season as Valparaiso’s head coach.

Daylen Kountz, the Big Sky leading scorer last season with 21.2 points a game, had 19 points for Northern Colorado (1-2). Matt Johnson had 14 points.

NO. 23 TEXAS TECH 64, LOUISIANA TECH 55

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Kevin Obanor and De’Vion Harmon each scored 15 points to lead Texas Tech to the win.

The Red Raiders (3-0) used a late 14-1 run to take control after the Bulldogs closed to 39-37 with 14:05 remaining. Louisiana Tech never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Cobe Williams led Louisiana Tech (1-1) with 16 points, and Kenny Hunter added 10.

Texas Tech shot 23 for 46 from the field and 7 for 18 from long distance.

