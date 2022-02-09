Marchand suspended six games for hit on Penguins’ Jarry

NEW YORK (AP)Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand was suspended six games by the NHL on Wednesday night for roughing and high-sticking Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry the previous day.

It is Marchand’s eighth career suspension and second this season.

Marchand received a match penalty with 25 seconds to play in the Penguins’ 4-2 win Tuesday night after throwing a punch at Jarry’s head and poking the goaltender’s mask with his stick as a linesman was escorting him away from the fray.

Marchand sat for three games for slew-footing a Vancouver player in late November.

