Maple Leafs’ Rielly signs 8-year, $60 million extension

TORONTO (AP)The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenseman Morgan Rielly to an eight-year, $60 million contract extension Friday with an average annual value of $7.5 million.

The 27-year-old Rielly is the longest-serving current Maple Leaf after being drafted fifth overall in 2012. He has been an alternate captain since 2016.

”I’ve got to the point in Toronto where it really feels like home, so it’s a pretty cool feeling,” Rielly said. ”I feel very good right now, I felt good in training camp. I didn’t want to be a distraction. I kind of had a feeling it was going to get done at some point. I think the way it got handled from both sides was good.”

Rielly has four assists in eight games this season. He has 59 goals and 250 assists in 580 career regular-season games and four goals and 15 assists in 32 playoff games.

”As an organization we’re thrilled to have Morgan’s commitment for the eight years,” Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said. ”I think his integrity and character are beyond reproach. We’re thrilled to have him.”