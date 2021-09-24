Manu Ginobili back with Spurs, hired as a special adviser

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Manu Ginobili is back with the San Antonio Spurs, with the club announcing his hiring Friday as a special adviser to basketball operations.

Ginobili spent the entirety of his 16-year NBA career with the Spurs, helping them win four championships. The Argentine was a two-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBA selection and averaged 13.3 points over 1,057 regular-season games from 2002 through 2018.

Ginobili – also a EuroLeague champion and Olympic gold medalist as a player – remains the Spurs’ all-time leader in 3-pointers (1,495) and steals (1,392). San Antonio won 72% of the games in which he played, the best percentage in NBA history for any player with at least 1,000 games.

The Spurs announced Ginobili’s hiring as part of a flurry of moves Friday, including announcing three promotions on the coaching staff: Willis Hall becoming a player development assistant, Sean Sheldon now head video coordinator and Josh Brannon now assistant video coordinator.

