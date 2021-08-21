Mahomes 10 of 18 for 78 yards, Chiefs beat Cardinals 17-10

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP)Chad Henne and rookie Shane Buechele threw touchdown passes to help the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Arizona Cardinals 17-10 in a preseason game Friday night.

Patrick Mahomes started and completed 10 of 18 passes for 78 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. The 2018 Most Valuable Player led two 15-play drives in his most extensive action so far this preseason.

The first 15-play drive ended on a 24-yard field goal by Harrison Butker and the second abruptly stopped when Byron Murphy Jr. intercepted Mahomes’ pass in the end zone.

Henne was 6 of 8 for 82 yards and a touchdown. Buechele was 9 of 11 for 115 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Byron Pringle caught four passes for 63 yards.

Kansas City (2-0) led 10-0 at halftime. Juan Thornhill snagged an interception on a diving catch with 30 seconds left in the second quarter to stop a promising Arizona drive.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray saw his first preseason action, playing the first three series. He was 1-of-4 passing for 2 yards and also gained 8 yards on the ground. The Cardinals (1-1) didn’t get a first down on any of the possessions.

Backup Colt McCoy was 13 of 18 for 113 yards and one interception. The Cardinals managed just 239 total yards.

Kansas City pushed ahead 17-0 midway through the third quarter when Buechele hit Jerick McKinnon for a 5-yard touchdown strike.

WASHINGTON 17, BENGALS 13

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) – Rookie running back Jaret Patterson did a little bit of everything and scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter in Washington’s victory over Cincinnati.

Patterson, an undrafted free agent from Buffalo, ran for 71 yards, caught three passes for 25 yards and had a 37-yard kickoff return. His 1-yard scoring plunge was Washington’s only touchdown. Dustin Hopkins had three field goals for Washington (1-1).

Cincinnati (1-1) held out quarterback Joe Burrow for the second week in a row and the offense struggled. Burrow, the first selection in the 2020 draft, started 10 games last season before a season-ending left knee injury at Washington in Week 11.

Brandon Allen started in his place and played through the first drive of the second half, finishing 8 of 17 for 70 yards. The Bengals were 0 for 6 on third downs in the first half and finished 4 of 13.

Ryan Fitzpatrick played the first four series for Washington before making way for Taylor Heinicke. Fitzpatrick was7 of 13 for 96 yards.