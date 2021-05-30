Mahle shines as Reds cool off Cubs with 5-1 victory

CHICAGO (AP)Tyler Mahle worked five sharp innings, Eugenio Suarez homered and the Cincinnati Reds cooled off the Chicago Cubs with a 5-1 victory Sunday.

Tyler Naquin drove in two runs for Cincinnati, and Nick Castellanos had two hits. Jonathan India also had two hits and drove in a run.

Castellanos extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest active streak in the majors.

The banged-up Cubs had won six in a row. They were once again without first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who missed his fifth straight game due to back tightness.

Mahle (4-2) retired his first 12 batters. The right-hander allowed one hit, struck out eight and walked one.

The Cubs put their first two batter on in the fifth, but Mahle struck out Rafael Ortega, Patrick Wisdom and Eric Sogard to get out of the inning.

”He’s just so tough and he’s so strong,” Reds manager David Bell said. ”Tyler finds an extra gear, reserve in the tank and he’s able to get big outs.

”We’ll take that every time. Tyler continues to get better.”

Tejay Antone got four outs for his third save.

Kris Bryant hit an RBI single in the eighth for Chicago’s only run. Jake Arrieta (5-5) permitted five runs – two earned – and six hits in 3 2/3 innings.

”I physically felt good,” Arrieta said. ”It was just one of those games when I couldn’t command the ball like I wanted to.

”It would have been nice to get the sweep. I just wasn’t able to come out more crisp.”

Cincinnati jumped in front with three in the first.

After Naquin’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly, Kyle Farmer hit a bouncer to Bryant at first. Bryant bobbled the ball before throwing to second for the forceout.

But the call was reversed after a Cincinnati challenge, and Tyler Stephenson was ruled safe to load the bases. Bryant was charged with an error.

Arrieta then hit Tucker Barnhart with the first pitch after the delay. India followed with an infield single to make it 3-0.

”They’re huge, especially in a game where we want to avoid the sweep,” Mahle said of the first-inning runs. ”It takes the wind out of their sails. We do not want to lose three straight.”

Suarez led off the fourth with a long drive to left for his 12th homer. A throwing error on third baseman Wisdom led to Naquin’s two-out RBI single, chasing Arrieta.

ROSTER MOVES

The Cubs placed infielder David Bote on the 10-day injured list with a dislocated left shoulder. Bote got hurt sliding into second base on Saturday.

Bote had an MRI on Sunday, and there is no timeline for his return.

”I think it was a little less damaging than we thought,” manager David Ross said. ”I think we got the best news we could possibly get. There were no fractures or nothing in there that was crazy off.”

Infielder Sergio Alcantara was promoted from Triple-A Iowa, and right-hander Tyson Miller was designated for assignment. The 24-year-old Alcantara pinch-hit in the sixth and popped out to second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: 1B Joey Votto (left thumb) is progressing and Bell estimated he is about a week away from returning. … LHP Wade Miley (left foot) threw a side session Saturday and reported no ill effects on Sunday. He’s expected to be activated Monday to start against Philadelphia.

Cubs: Ross said Rizzo was feeling better and hit off the tee on Saturday. Ross is hopeful he’ll be able to return soon and avoid a stint on the 10-day IL. … OFs Jake Marisnick (right hamstring) and Jason Heyward (left hamstring) each worked out before the game. Ross believes both are close to returning.

UP NEXT

Reds: Miley (4-4, 3.50 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game home series against the Phillies. RHP Vince Velasquez (2-0, 2.95 ERA) goes for Philadelphia.

Cubs: RHP Trevor Williams (3-2, 5.36 ERA) was slated to start Monday against San Diego, but he is unavailable after he had an appendectomy Sunday morning. There was no word on who would replace him against the visiting Padres.

