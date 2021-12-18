Magic snap 7-game skid, beating short-handed Nets 100-93

NEW YORK (AP)Robin Lopez had 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 100-93 on Saturday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Gary Harris added 17 points, Chuma Okeke had 15, and Franz Wagner 14 to help the Magic improve to 6-25.

Patty Mills led the Nets with 23 points. David Duke Jr. had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Blake Griffin added 17 points, and Cam Thomas had 15. Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn dropped to 21-9. The Nets had won four in a row.

Brooklyn entered the game with 10 players in COVID-19 protocol, after returning star guard Kyrie Irving and MVP candidate Kevin Durant were placed into protocols Saturday.

The team announced about an hour before the game rookie forward Day’Ron Sharpe would join them, as well as De’Andre Bembry, Bruce Brown, Jevon Carter, LaMarcus Aldridge, James, Johnson, Paul Millsap, and James Harden. The Nets signed James Ennis III and Shaquille Harrison prior to the game.

RAPTORS 119, WARRIORS 100

TORONTO (AP) – Fred VanVleet had 27 points and 12 assists, Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and Toronto beat the short-handed Golden State.

Golden State was without Steph Curry (rest), Draymond Green (right hip), Andre Iguodala (right knee), Otto Porter Jr. (left foot) and Andrew Wiggins (left knee). The five returned to California after a victory Friday night in Boston rather than risking COVID-19 exposure, and a potential quarantine, in Canada.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 26 points for Golden State.

CELTICS 114, KNICKS 107

BOSTON (AP) – Josh Richardson scored a season-high 27 points, Jayson Tatum had 25 and Boston beat New York Knicks with each team missing six players because of COVID-19 protocols.

Jaylen Brown added 23 points for Boston. After blowing a 15-point halftime lead, the Celtics won for just the second time in their last six games.

Evan Fournier, who played with Boston last season, led the Knicks, matching his season-high with 32 points. New York has lost five of six. Kemba Walker, who also played with Boston the last two seasons, started for the Knicks and scored a season-high 29 points before fouling out.

THUNDER 104, CLIPPERS 103

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 27-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Oklahoma City past Los Angeles.

On Wednesday night, Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 30-footer with 1.4 seconds to tie the game against New Orleans, but Devonte Graham drained a 60-foot heave as time expired for the winner.

Lu Dort scored 29 points after sitting out Oklahoma City’s previous game because of a sprained left ankle. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 18 points.

Luke Kennard scored a season-high 27 points for Los Angeles. Paul George sat out with a sprained right elbow.

CAVALIERS 119, BUCKS 90

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Cedi Osman scored 23 points, Darius Garland had 22 points and Cleveland beat short-handed Milwaukee to extend its winning streak to six.

Garland made 10 of 13 shots to pace a Cavaliers offense that shot 50% from the floor and made 16 of 45 3-point attempts.

Jordan Nwora led Milwaukee with 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting. The Bucks were without any of their regular starters.

WIZARDS 109, JAZZ 103

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Bradley Beal scored a season-high 37 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a late 3-pointer to help Washington beat Utah.

With Washington up 105-103, the Wizards’ Raul Neto won a jump ball with Mitchell, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to play. Neto had 15 points and a career-high seven rebounds, and Caldwell-Pope finished with 13 points to help the Wizards snap a four-game losing streak.

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points for Utah. The Jazz lost on consecutive nights after winning eight straight.

ROCKETS 116, PISTONS 107

DETROIT (AP) – Christian Wood had 21 points and eight rebounds and Houston sent Detroit to its 14th straight loss.

The streak matches the longest single-season skid in Pistons history, including 14-game streaks in 1979-80 and 1993-94. They had a 21-game streak spread between the 1979-80 and 1980-81 seasons.

Saddiq Bey had 23 points for Detroit.