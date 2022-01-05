Lundy’s dandy in Penn State win over Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP)Seth Lundy scored 23 points and his side-step fadeaway 3-pointer from the right side with 35 seconds left gave Penn State the lead for good as the Nittany Lions beat Northwestern 74-70 on Wednesday night.

Leading 68-65, Lundy broke free behind Northwestern’s press for a breakaway and-1 layup for a six-point lead. Boo Buie followed with a bucket to reduce Penn State’s deficit to 71-67. Sam Sessoms made two free throws for the Nittany Lions before Pete Nance countered with a 3 with four seconds remaining to make it 73-70.

On the ensuing inbounds pass, Chase Audige stole Myles Dread’s entry, dribbled out to the right baseline but his 3 attempt to try and tie it bounced off the rim with 1.1 seconds left.

Elyjah Williams’ layup with 9:37 left gave the Wildcats a 55-45 lead before a 12-2 Penn State run knotted it at 57 four minutes later and it remained close the rest of the way.

Northwestern led 34-29 at intermission.

Lundy finished 8-for-13 shooting including 5 for 9 from past the arc. Jalen Pickett scored 18 points for the Nittany Lions (7-5, 2-2 Big Ten Conference).

Buie scored 22 points and distributed eight assists, Nance had 15 points and Robbie Beran 11 for Northwestern (8-4, 1-2).

Penn State hosts No. 3-ranked Purdue on Saturday.

Northwestern travels to No. 13 Ohio State on Saturday.

