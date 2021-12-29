Lukosius scores 15 to help lead Butler past DePaul 63-59

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Simas Lukosius came off the bench to score 15 points to help lift Butler to a 63-59 win over DePaul on Wednesday.

It was the first Big East Conference game of the season for both teams.

Jayden Taylor had 13 points for Butler (8-4). Chuck Harris added 13 points. Aaron Thompson had seven assists and seven steals.

The Bulldogs forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Butler scored 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Brandon Johnson had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Demons (9-2). Javon Freeman-Liberty added 13 points and seven rebounds. Nick Ongenda had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick