Lukosius scores 15 to help lead Butler past DePaul 63-59

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Simas Lukosius came off the bench to score 15 points to help lift Butler to a 63-59 win over DePaul on Wednesday.

It was the first Big East Conference game of the season for both teams.

Jayden Taylor had 13 points for Butler (8-4). Chuck Harris added 13 points. Aaron Thompson had seven assists and seven steals.

The Bulldogs forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Butler scored 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Brandon Johnson had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Demons (9-2). Javon Freeman-Liberty added 13 points and seven rebounds. Nick Ongenda had 10 points.

