ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte is not available to play against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday, Tigers coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday.

Boutte, who is eligible for the 2023 NFL draft, remains enrolled at LSU for the spring semester, Kelly said. A social media post by Boutte in early December indicated that he intended to remain at LSU for the 2023 season.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Boutte caught 48 passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns this season, a relative down year for him as he returned from an ankle injury that sidelined him for about half of the previous season. But he shone in 50-30 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game, catching six passes for 107 yards and a TD.

Boutte was having the makings of a big 2021 season before his injury, catching 38 passes for 509 yards and nine TDs in just six games.

As a freshman in 2020, Boutte caught 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games.

