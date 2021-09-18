LPGA Tour’s Portland Classic washed out, cut to 54 holes

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP)Play Saturday in the LPGA Tour’s Cambia Portland Classic was called off because of wet conditions and forecast rain at Oregon Golf Club, and the event was later cut to 54 holes.

The hilly course was soaked with more than 1.5 inches of rain overnight and more rain was forecast through Saturday night and into Sunday.

The tour said tournament officials will survey the course Sunday morning, with the intention of beginning the final round at 7:30 a.m. in threesomes off the first and 10th tees. It said, if necessary, play would extend into Monday.

Second-ranked Jin Young Ko shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to take the second-round lead at 8-under 136. Gemma Dryburgh was a stroke back.