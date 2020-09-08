Lou Brock remembered for what he did on and off the field

ST. LOUIS- Baseball fans continue to place cards, notes, and flowers on the Lou Brock statue outside Busch Stadium. One fan wrote on a baseball, “Thanks #20 for all the memories.” Another sign reads, “The Best of the Best in Baseball…in Life. RIP.”

Juan Wilson is among the many Cardinals fans mourning the loss of Lou Brock who died Sunday at the age of 81. Wilson was attending a St. Louis Rams practice and Lindenwood University several years ago when Brock noticed Wilson with his son who was 5 at the time. Wilson’s son had undergone multiple surgeries in a fight against brain cancer.

“He just wanted to love on my son,” said Wilson. “He didn’t even know him and then he wanted to make sure that his wife got a chance to pray for him, for his healing for him to get better.”

That wasn’t the end of their encounter. Wilson said Brock invited his family to the Hall of Famer’s home for more emotional support.

“We sat and talked for a while and just made me feel like we were part of their own family.”

Wilson once dreamed about being the type of superstar Brock became.

“I always told myself I would be one of those people that would still be humble no matter how much money I made or no matter how famous I became.” He added, “I would still be a servant to the people and that’s who Lou Brock was.”

Jim Sill is a longtime Cardinals fan who came to Busch Stadium to see Brock’s statue and mourn.

“I had many opportunities to interact with Lou and every single time he was just the sweetest, kindest most humble man I ever met,” said Jim Still.

Cardinals fan Diane Butrus admired how much effort Brock put into making appearances on opening day, even when it was clear he was having health problems.

“People love people who are like Lou,” she said. “They work hard, and he was out there every day doing everything he needed to do to be successful.” Butrus added, “It’s hard to see a legend pass away.”