Evan Longoria homered twice and Joc Pederson hit his fourth in two games as the San Francisco Giants went deep four times in the first two innings off rookie Thomas Szapucki and routed the New York Mets 9-3 Wednesday.

Mike Yastrzemski also homered off Szapucki (0-1), a 25-year-old left-hander making his first major league start and second appearance after the Mets summoned him from the minors after Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill got hurt.

New York lost two of three in San Francisco, the Mets’ second series loss in their first 14 series this season.

Jakob Junis (2-1) gave up two runs and three hits in six innings.

NATIONALS 1, DODGERS 0

WASHINGTON (AP)Erick Fedde (3-3) allowed four hits in six innings and combined with three relievers on a six-hitter.

Cesar Hernandez had an RBI single in the sixth off Julio Urias (3-4) as Washington stopped a nine-game skid against Los Angeles and avoided a series sweep. Tanner Rainey stranded two in the ninth inning for his fourth save , getting fly balls from Cody Bellinger and Will Smith to end it.

Los Angeles lost for only the second time in 11 games, but remained an NL-best 29-14.

WHITE SOX 3, RED SOX 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Jake Burger hit a three-run homer off Rich Hill, Lucas Giolito overcame a shaky first inning and Chicago ended Boston’s six-game winning streak.

The White Sox won for the fourth time in six games and moved over .500 to 22-21. Burger, recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Charlotte after Luis Robert was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, hit an 0-2 breaking pitch in the fifth inning that traveled an estimated 444 feet.

Giolito (3-1) threw 27 pitches in the first but still allowed fewer than two runs for the fourth time this season. Liam Hendriks got the final four outs to earn his 14th save in 17 tries.

Hill (1-2) held the White Sox hitless through four innings but lost his lead quickly.

RANGERS 7, ANGELS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Mitch Garver homered in his third consecutive game, Kole Calhoun hit a two-run homer and Texas snapped a three-game skid.

Calhoun had three hits and scored three runs, while Garver drove in two runs for Texas. Glenn Otto (2-2) yielded three hits over five solid innings as the AL West rivals split a two-game series at the Big A.

Reid Detmers (2-2) pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning for Los Angeles in the rookie’s first home start since throwing a no-hitter at Angel Stadium 15 days ago.

Anthony Rendon drove in an early run for the Angels, whose three-game winning streak ended.

PIRATES 10, ROCKIES 5

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jack Suwinski hit a tying three-run home run in the sixth, Ben Gamel gave the Pirates their first lead in the seventh with an RBI single off Justin Lawrence (1-1) and Josh VanMeter followed with a three-run homer later in the inning.

Dylan Peters (4-2) retired the last two batters in the seventh for the victory.

C.J. Cron hit his 12th home run for the Rockies to pull him into a tie for the National League lead with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts.

Colorado placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with back soreness. Bryant missed nearly a month after initially tweaking the back in late April.

ASTROS 2, GUARDIANS 1

HOUSTON (AP) – Yuli Gurriel and Jose Siri had two hits each, Cristian Javier tied a career high with nine strikeouts and Houston beat Cleveland to win their series.

It was a much-needed performance from Gurriel, who hit .319 last season to win the AL batting title but has struggled this year. He entered in an 0-for-9 slide and is hitting .224 this year.

Javier (3-2) allowed three hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings as Houston won its second straight after dropping the series opener. Ryan Pressly struck out one in a scoreless ninth for his seventh save.

Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill (1-3) gave up six hits and two runs while walking four in six innings to lose his third straight decision.

BREWERS 2, PADRES 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Rowdy Tellez doubled off Yu Darvish (4-2) to bring in the tying run in the seventh inning, Tyrone Taylor followed with a sacrifice fly and Milwaukee took two of three.

Former Padre Luis Perdomo (1-0) got the win, and Devin Williams pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

San Diego got an unearned run off Aaron Ashby. The pitcher’s uncle, former San Diego pitcher Andy Ashby, watched from the second row near the Padres dugout.

TIGERS 4, TWINS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jeimer Candelario hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Trevor Megill (0-1) in the 10th inning after Harold Castro went deep twice earlier.

The Twins, who had their six-game winning streak stopped, loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom half. Michael Fulmer struck out Carlos Correa before yielding to Andrew Chafin, who struck out Max Kepler and retired Gary Sanchez on a foul pop for his first save this season.

Castro hit solo home runs in the sixth and eighth after going deep only nine times in his first 799 major league at-bats.

Alex Lange (1-1) got two outs for the win.

ATHLETICS 4, MARINERS 2

SEATTLE (AP) – Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus homered off reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray (4-5), dropping Seattle into last place in the AL West. Seattle (18-27) has lost eight of 10.

Ray tied his season high with 10 strikeouts, but allowed a home run for the fifth straight start.

Paul Blackburn (5-0) allowed one hit over 5 1/3 innings, and Dany Jimenez pitched the ninth for his 10th save.

YANKEES 2, ORIOLES 0

NEW YORK (AP) – JP Sears (2-0) allowed three hits in five innings to win his first career start and the relievers finished a five-hitter that improved the Yankees’ big league-best record to 31-13.

Aaron Judge doubled and scored on a single by Miguel Andujar – his first RBI in the big leagues this season. New York added a second run in the fourth on a throwing error by prized rookie catcher Adley Rutschman.

Clay Holmes struck out Jorge Mateo with runners at the corners for his fifth save.

New York placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton (strained right calf) and reliever Jonathan Loaisiga (shoulder inflammation) on the injured list.

RAYS 5, MARLINS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Harold Ramirez hit a two-run homer that capped a five-run first before the fourth straight crowd under 10,000 at Tropicana Field.

Drew Rasmussen (5-1) won his fifth straight decision over six starts, giving up three runs and six hits in five innings. Colin Poche struck out Jesus Aguilar to strand the bases loaded in the ninth and get his first save since 2019.

Miami has lost five of six and is 6-16 following a 12-8 start. Cody Poteet (0-1) gave up five runs, four hits and three walks in three innings.

REDS 4, CUBS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) – Joey Votto homered and tripled, then shouted at reliever Rowan Wick.

Votto had a solo homer in the second off Kyle Hendricks (2-5) and a two-run triple in the third. Wick brushed back the 16-year veteran in the eighth, then walked him. Votto barked at Wick as he made his way to first.

An inning later, Reds reliever Hunter Strickland plunked Patrick Wisdom, and Cubs manager David Ross was ejected by plate umpire Dan Merzel after leaving the dugout to protest. Strickland got his first sav.e.

Luis Castillo (1-2) needed 32 pitches to get through a two-run first but allowed only two hits over his final four innings.

BRAVES 8, PHILLIES 4

ATLANTA (AP) – Dansby Swanson scored for a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning on a play that started with a wild pitch by reliever Jose Alvarado (0-2) and a high throw from catcher J.T. Realmuto in an attempt to keep Swanson from reaching second.

The ball sailed past the outstretched gloves of Jean Segura at second and Bryson Stott at shortstop, then went under the glove of center fielder Odubel Herrera for a two-base error.

Spencer Strider (1-1) got the win in relief.

